What to Know Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found outside a vehicle in Utica early Sunday; a man was found badly injured

Details on the identities of the two people involved and the circumstances of the death and discovery were not immediately clear

It's not clear how Instagram is involved, but the company said in a statement Monday that it had removed an image from an account

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found outside a vehicle in Utica early Sunday -- a murder investigation about which few details are known but appears to have involved an image posted to Instagram.

The Utica Police Department told NBC News affiliate WKTV Sunday that they responded to a call "regarding an attempt to locate" -- though it's not clear who they were trying to locate -- and were directed to Poe Street, where they found the woman dead and a severely injured man.

"The female is outside the vehicle, and the male was located outside the vehicle. At this point what occurred and when it occurred is part of the investigation," Lt. Bryan Coromato said in a statement.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery on Sunday. Coromato described him as a suspect and said he was from Syracuse.

Cops launched an investigation after the parents of one of the two people involved called authorities to report concern "about some things that were happening in the relationship," Coromato said, but he declined to describe the nature of the relationship, release their names or provide other details.

When asked about the "murder weapon," though, Coromato did say, "It appears to have been a sharp instrument."

How Instagram became involved in the case wasn't immediately clear, but the company said in a statement Monday that it had removed an image from account @yesjuliet for violating its policies and had taken steps to prevent other users from re-uploading the image to the social platform.

The account Instagram referenced has an associated name of Brandon Andrew Clark and lists a birthday of Oct. 6, 1997 along with a date of death -- Sunday.

No other details were immediately available.