File Photo: A subway train travels above ground in New York City (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

What to Know A number of trains between Manhattan and Queens are cancelled or their service has been disrupted due to "urgent track repairs"

The N, R and W trains are experiencing service disruptions

However, the N Shuttle is running between Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza, according to the MTA.

A number of trains between Manhattan and Queens were experiencing service disruptions and cancellations Monday afternoon due to "urgent track repairs" in the N, R and W tunnel connecting the boroughs, the MTA said.

The MTA announced the "urgent repairs" just after noon, suspending service of the N train between Queensboro Plaza and 57th Street-7th Avenue in both directions and also shutting down W service entirely.

Some northbound R and N trains were being diverted along the Q or F lines.

Service to all lines was restored within about two and a half hours, shortly before 3 p.m., but the MTA cautioned there were lingering delays.

Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources below.