Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    File Photo: A subway train travels above ground in New York City (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • A number of trains between Manhattan and Queens are cancelled or their service has been disrupted due to "urgent track repairs"

    • The N, R and W trains are experiencing service disruptions

    • However, the N Shuttle is running between Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza, according to the MTA.

    A number of trains between Manhattan and Queens were experiencing service disruptions and cancellations Monday afternoon due to "urgent track repairs" in the N, R and W tunnel connecting the boroughs, the MTA said.

    The MTA announced the "urgent repairs" just after noon, suspending service of the N train between Queensboro Plaza and 57th Street-7th Avenue in both directions and also shutting down W service entirely.

    Some northbound R and N trains were being diverted along the Q or F lines.

    Service to all lines was restored within about two and a half hours, shortly before 3 p.m., but the MTA cautioned there were lingering delays. 

