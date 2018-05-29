What to Know Ray Wallace, the founder of Upper West Side gym Fitness RxN has been arrested on forcible touching and sex abuse charges

The founder of a New York City gym has been accused of groping, kissing and biting at least one member of the fitness center.

The NYPD said that Ray Wallace, the owner of Fitness RxN on the Upper West Side, was arrested on forcible touching and sex abuse charges on Wednesday morning.

According to the New York Post, which first reported the arrest, Wallace allegedly grabbed a woman's behind and grabbed her without permission during a training session in October.

At least two Yelp users also posted to the reviews site that Wallace -- who club members call "Mr. Ray" -- had touched or kissed them inappropriately. The Post reports that one of the two women later went to police.

One reviewer posted that Wallace began a round of training sessions by telling her "your butt is amazing. I'm going to make it amazinginger" before eventually escalating to "butt grabbing, jiggling, smacking."

She added that during one of the sessions, Wallace told her he needed to take "before" photos of her and bit and kissed her right buttock in a back office. She said that after the encounter, she left, canceled her following sessions and got her boyfriend to write an email saying he made her uncomfortable and asking for a refund.

She said that Wallace later texted and "apologized 'for any miscommunication.'"

"He knows he was being a creep. Women, beware," the reviewer warned.

Attorney information for Wallace wasn't immediately available. NBC 4 New York has reached out to the gym seeking comment.