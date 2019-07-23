What to Know A seemingly pristine and untouched In-N-Out burger was found on a New York City street

You won’t find any In-N-Out Burger joints east of Rockwall, Texas, and yet, somehow, a seemingly pristine and "untouched" In-N-Out burger was found on a New York City street sparking the question: how did the grilled masterpiece find its way to the Big Apple?

The discovery left many scratching their heads after Lincoln Boehm came across the delectable sight and took to social media in search for answers.

“Finding an untouched double double on the ground in Jamaica, Queens is the most confusing thing I’ve ever experienced. Ever,” his Instagram post read in part accompanying a photo of a perfectly wrapped “Double Double” burger adn the hashtag #mystery.

In yet, another post, this time on Twitter, he zoomed into the burger to clarify that is was “clearly an authentic double double. Not animal or Armen style.”

Just how mysterious and unexpected was the discovery?

In a statement to NBC 4 New York, In-N-Out Burger Vice President Denny Warnick said they were surprised by the out-of-place burger.

"We were surprised to hear recently that one of our Double-Doubles® was found on a street in New York! Because our burgers are only cooked fresh to order in six states (California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, and Oregon), it must have taken considerable planning for that burger to make the trip from the grill all the way to the Empire State," Warnick's statement says.

"So while it is a mystery as to how one of our burgers ended up in Queens, we’re sure someone is having a good laugh," he went on to say.