Panicked United Passenger Pops Chute, Uses Emergency Exit Inflatable Slide to Get Off Plane at Newark Airport: Airline - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Panicked United Passenger Pops Chute, Uses Emergency Exit Inflatable Slide to Get Off Plane at Newark Airport: Airline

United Airlines said the flight departed at 12:09 Monday morning, about five hours behind schedule

By Benjamin Carroll and Tracie Strahan

Published at 1:37 AM EST on Feb 26, 2018 | Updated 42 minutes ago

    United Passenger Opens Exit, Uses Slide to Jump Off Plane

    Video shot by John O'Malley shows a man being led away off the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport after United Airlines said he opened the emergency exit and got off the plane by using the inflatable slide. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

    What to Know

    • A United Airlines flight from Newark to Tampa was delayed Sunday after a man opened the emergency exit and got off the plane using the slide

    • The airline said Flight 1640 was parked at the gate when the man made the daring getaway

    • The plane was delayed for about five hours, but a United spokesperson confirmed the plane departed at 12:09 Monday morning

    A United Airlines flight from New Jersey to Tampa was unable to take off on time Sunday evening after a passenger made a daring getaway by opening the emergency exit door and jumping off the airplane using the inflatable slide, a witness and the airline tell NBC 4 New York.

    United Airlines Flight 1640 was parked at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport when the passenger popped a chute and slid down, according to law enforcement sources. When officers got to the scene, the panicked passenger was yelling that he didn’t belong on the plane because it was the wrong flight, the sources said.

    “While Flight 1640 was parked at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger opened the emergency exit door and departed the aircraft using the slide,” Maggie Schmerin, United Airlines spokeswoman said.

    Sources said the passenger was placed under arrest.

    The flight was delayed for more than five hours, according to Flightaware.com. Witness John O’Malley, a passenger on the plane that was delayed, said all of the passengers safely disembarked from the plane after the incident.

    Schmerin added that the flight was rescheduled to depart from Newark around midnight. United Airlines confirmed the plane departed at 12:09 Monday morning. Flightaware.com reported the flight safely landed in Tampa just before 3 a.m. Monday.

    Video shot by O’Malley and exclusively obtained by News 4 New York shows the passenger being led away off the tarmac by two police officers.

    Port Authority did not immediately respond to News 4's request for comment. 

