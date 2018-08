Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a possible machete attack near Union Square.

A call about the attack near Fourth Avenue came in around 11 a.m. Friday. Fire officials said they transported one victim to a hospital after getting a call about an unconscious person; they said that person is expected to survive.

Police confirmed they were searching the area for a man in multicolored shorts who allegedly fled east on 13th Street.

The motive for the attack is unclear.