Robbers Hurl Woman Onto Table in Violent New Jersey Home Invasion

By Sarah Wallace

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The 45-year-old mother told News 4 the attack began with a morning knock on the door of her second-floor apartment in Union City

    • When she opened the door, they burst in, hurling her onto the table; she says they threw her onto a couch and put a pillow over her face

    • She finally managed to break free and call police; the attackers remain at large

    Police are looking for two armed robbers who posed as delivery people, attacking a woman in her Union City, New Jersey, apartment Tuesday morning. 

    The 45-year-old mother told News 4 that it began with a morning knock on the door of her second-floor apartment on Third Street. 

    When she opened the door, they burst in, hurling her onto the table. The intruders, a man and a woman, threw her onto the couch and put a pillow over her face, she said.

    They were wearing dark clothes and a mask, and had a gun and a laser. 

    "He said, 'Shut up or I'm going to kill you,'" said the victim, who asked not to be shown on camera because her attackers have not yet been caught. 

    The woman says the robbers stuffed a gag in her mouth and restrained her with flex ties before grabbing cash and fleeing. She finally managed to break free and call police.

    The apartment building is run by the Union City Housing Authority, which does have security cameras, so it's possible the robbers were caught on video. Detectives are investigating. 


