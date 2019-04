The NYPD is seeking help identifying an unknown child who doesn’t speak English who was found alone in Manhattan.

The child, who only speaks Creole, is about 10 years old and is five feet tall, 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was found inside a building on Eighth Avenue in the Garment District Wednesday morning, the NYPD said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Anyone who may recognize the unidentified child (above) is urged to call authorities.