A man convinced a mentally challenged man to turn over his credit card, and went shopping with it. Police are looking for the suspect. (Published 3 hours ago)

Police are looking for a man who went on a shopping spree with a credit card he'd persuaded a stranger with a mental disability to turn over, according to sources.

The suspect approached the 40-year-old victim the evening of Thursday, Aug. 9, in midtown and convinced him to give his credit card, law enforcement sources said. He then took the victim to several stores, and used the card to make unauthorized purchased for himself at those stores.

Police said he rang up $740 in unauthorized purchases at different stores.

The suspect is described as being about 25 to 32 years old, about 5 feet 11, 170 pounds, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red belt, blue jeans shorts, red shoes and a red bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.