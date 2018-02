An unattended Instant Pot caused a brief security scare to bubble up in a Manhattan subway station on Friday night. (Published Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018)

An unattended Instant Pot caused a brief security scare to bubble up in a Manhattan subway station on Friday night.

F, J and M trains bypassed the Delancey Street - Essex Street station on the Lower East Side just about 7:30 p.m. as an NYPD bomb squad responded to the cooking gizmo that had been left on the F train platform, according to authorities.

The pot was deemed safe just before 9 p.m. but was destroyed by police in the process.

No charges have been filed in the case.