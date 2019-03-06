What to Know A 26-year-old man was shot and killed while in the backseat of an Uber in Brooklyn late Tuesday, police say

Another man riding a bicycle opened the door of the ride-share vehicle, exchanged words with the victim and shot him in the neck and chest

No arrests have been made after the deadly shooting on Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, but the NYPD says the investigation is ongoing

A man who had just hopped into an Uber car in Brooklyn was shot and killed by another man on a bicycle, police say.

Gunfire rang out in front of a home on Bedford Avenue near Greene Avenue in Bed-Stuy at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Police say the 26-year-old man was sitting in the backseat of the ride-share vehicle, when the suspect opened the door, exchanged words with the victim and shot him in the neck and chest.

The bicycle-riding suspect then pedaled off.

Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he pronounced dead, officials said. The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

Video from the scene shows a Nissan Rogue with its back window blown out surrounded by detectives searching for clues.

No arrests have been made and the motive to the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

The investigation is ongoing.