If you don't want to mess up your Uber rider rating, don't use it as the getaway car for an armed robbery.

A Brentwood man is under arrest after Suffolk County police say he robbed a local Dunkin Donuts late Sunday evening with the unwitting help of the rideshare service.

Cops say Andrew Sandson, 57, entered the Suffolk Avenue store just after 9:30 p.m. and handed over a note saying he had a gun and wanted cash. The employee at the register complied and Sandson, who never actually showed a gun, left with the money and fled in a car.

A customer noted the license plate, which was traced back to an Uber that Sandson took to his Grant Avenue home following the robbery.

Police said the Uber driver was not involved in the robbery. It was not immediately clear if Sandson tipped for the ride.

Sandson is scheduled to be arraigned on third-degree robbery charges on Monday.