What to Know Uber will offer on-demand helicopter rides between Lower Manhattan and JFK for all iOS customers

Each ride will cost at least $200 per passenger

UberCopter rides are operated by HeliFlite, a Newark-based helicopter charter company

Uber has officially opened its on-demand helicopter rides between Lower Manhattan and JFK to all of its customers -- and each ride will cost at least $200 per passenger.

The service, Uber Copter, will take eight minutes, which is substantially shorter than the hour (or more) it takes by train or car and it's available weekdays during afternoon rush hours, NBC News reported.

UberCopter rides are operated by HeliFlite, a Newark-based helicopter charter company. The helicopters will take off and land at heliports near the Staten Island Ferry in Manhattan and by Terminal 8 at JFK.

"The pilot is designed to generate learnings for a future all-electric Uber Air ride-sharing network," the rideshare company wrote Thursday in a tweet.

For now, the helicopter service can be requested only from iOS devices.