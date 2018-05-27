Uber Driver Hits Parked Cars, Flips on Lower East Side - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Uber Driver Hits Parked Cars, Flips on Lower East Side

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Uber Driver Hits Parked Cars, Flips on Lower East Side
    NBC 4 New York

    An Uber driver crashed into parked cars on the Lower East Side on Sunday, flipping the car on its side and injuring the driver, police said. 

    The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, the NYPD said. The person was injured and taken to a hospital. 

    It wasn't clear whether the driver had a passenger in the car. No one was believed to be in the other cars. 

    The Uber car hit three other cars at Avenue D between Fifth and Sixth streets.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    Two of them were parked and pushed up on the sidewalk. The third was spun out into the road. 

    Witnesses told NBC 4 New York that the Uber driver was speeding. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us