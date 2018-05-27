Uber Driver Hits Parked Cars, Flips on Lower East Side

An Uber driver crashed into parked cars on the Lower East Side on Sunday, flipping the car on its side and injuring the driver, police said.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, the NYPD said. The person was injured and taken to a hospital.

It wasn't clear whether the driver had a passenger in the car. No one was believed to be in the other cars.

The Uber car hit three other cars at Avenue D between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Two of them were parked and pushed up on the sidewalk. The third was spun out into the road.

Witnesses told NBC 4 New York that the Uber driver was speeding.