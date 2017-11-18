A federal-corrections-officer-turned-Uber-driver was arrested near the Holland Tunnel for trying to impersonate an officer, police said.

Andrew Kessler, of Queens, was pulled over in Jersey City after a Port Authority police officer saw him using a cell phone while driving. When the officer asked for his license, Kessler handed over a Federal Bureau of Prisons ID card and badge, according to police.

Kessler, 36, used to work as a federal corrections officer, but was arrested last year after illegally collecting nearly $14,000 in unemployment benefits while working at a downtown jail, the New York Post reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the ID card and badge were believed to be fake or if they were Kessler’s old, and apparently invalid, credentials from when he was a corrections officer.

Police said a pair of handcuffs were found inside his Volkswagen after he was arrested.

NBC 4 New York has reached out to Uber for comment.