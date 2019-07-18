Uber Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Passenger in Stamford

An Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in Stamford in February and has been arrested.

Stamford police arrested 38-year-old Awad Nour, of Bridgeport, on Tuesday and charged him with sexual assault in the second degree.

Police said Nour arrived to pick up the passenger on Feb. 9 to drive her home but parked his vehicle on Hope Street and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

The victim filed a report and was treated at the Stamford Hospital.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Nour, charging him with sexual assault in the second degree and his bond was set at $50,000.

He is due in court on July 30.

Stamford police urge anyone who uses a ride-share service to identify that the driver and the vehicle match the information from the application, pay close attention to the route your driver is taking to your destination, make sure you are able to get out of the car, sit in the rear passenger area, keep your phone in hand, make sure a third person knows you’re using the application and share your route with them.

Police also urge that, if it is at all possible, avoid traveling alone at night.