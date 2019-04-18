The parents of a teenager who died trying to car-surf an Uber are warning of the deadly dangers of going after likes and follows on social media. Marc Santia reports.

The former Uber driver charged with manslaughter in the death of a 15-year-old passenger prosecutors said he let ride on the roof his vehicle on Long Island last year has changed his plea to guilty, authorities say.

Danyal Cheema's plea to second-degree manslaughter Thursday means he will be sentenced to 10 months in jail plus five years probation in the death of Ryan Mullen. Mullen had been riding Cheema's roof Sept. 23 in Huntington Station; he fell off and hit his head on the road, then died of injuries related to the trauma.

Cheema's attorney expressed condolences to Mullen's relatives; the teenager's family declined comment.

Weeks after Mullen died, his parents told News 4 they hoped people would watch a video posted to social media that showed their son "car surfing" on the Uber.

"No family should go through this pain," Matt Mullen told News 4. "It’s a club that no one should be part of."

Mullen and two friends -- both 16 -- had spent the night out partying in the Cold Spring Harbor area that fall night. After the last party, they called for an Uber. Cheema picked them up. They went to a 7-Eleven, then, according to Sini, asked the driver to "car surf." They offered Cheema $70 to let them do it.

The transaction was not made then, prosecutors had said. At some point later, the boys revisited the proposition, offering to pay Cheema $40 to let them ride on top of the car. It wasn't clear if Cheema allegedly immediately accepted the money, but at some point, Mullen and another boy were on top of the car as Cheema drove. Mullen fell off and hit his head on the pavement.

It was all caught on Snapchat.

Mullen was taken home and died that night. The medical examiner's office ruled the boy's cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head. Prosecutors acknowledged that poor decisions were made all around, but said Cheema was an adult and the boys were minors. As an Uber driver, too, Cheema was entrusted to get his passengers to their destinations safely, prosecutors said.

Cheema, who previously had pleaded not guilty in the case, will be sentenced some time next year. It wasn't clear how long he had been with Uber. The ride-share company told News 4 at the time Mullen died that it was cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.

"Words cannot describe how deeply troubled we are by this incident," an Uber spokesperson said when Cheema was arrested. "Our thoughts are with the rider’s family during this difficult time. This driver has been permanently removed from the app."