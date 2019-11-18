Christmas is quickly approaching and the U.S. Postal Service is continuing its decades-long tradition of holiday giving with the Operation Santa program starting Monday.

Since the program started 107 years ago, letters from children sent to Santa Claus through the USPS in New York City, and 14 other cities across the U.S., will be displayed online for the first time.

The postal service's program first went digital two years ago in NYC only as a test.

This year, individuals can become Santa's helpers by browsing through the website, adopting a letter and help a child have a magical holiday by sending back a response or a gift.

Givers can also adopt a letter in person at the iconic James A. Farley building in Midtown Manhattan.

Visitors will be required to fill out a form and show valid state or federal ID, according to the USPS. Online customers will also have to go through a similar process on the the USPSOperationSanta.com website.

After completing the forms, the volunteer selects a letter. To protect the privacy of the person who penned the letter, all last names, addresses and contact information are redacted.

Next, the selection is handed over to the postal clerk so they can notate which letter(s) will be adopted.

Once the wish has been fulfilled, it's time to mail it. Note that the sender will be responsible for paying the postage fees.

Once paid, the postal clerks match the box with letter write by using an internal numbering system.

The return address will read "Operation Santa, North Pole."