Criminals or terrorists in nearly three dozen countries have threatened to kidnap or hold people hostage -- or actually done so -- over some kind of ransom demand, and for the first time, the U.S. State Department is noting that risk.

Up until now, U.S. travel advisories have weighed the state of such crises as crime, civil unrest, health or the potential for terrorism to devise level-based threat levels -- the highest of which is Level 4, Do Not Travel -- for other countries. It added a new indicator, "K," to denote the risk of being kidnapped or held hostage -- and assigned it this week to 35 countries across the globe.

These are the 35 countries making the initial list:

Afghanistan

Mexico

Phillippines

Colombia

Lebanon

Mali

Burkina Faso

Libya

Haiti

Central African Republic

Iraq

Iran

Nigeria

Niger

Pakistan (Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)

Turkey (areas near the Syria and Iraq borders)

South Sudan

Democratic Republic of the Congo (North Kivu and Ituri provinces)

Sudan

Syria

Cameroon (North, Far North, Northwest and Southwest regions, and parts of East and Adamawa regions)

Somalia

Venezuela

Papua New Guinea

Kenya

Ukraine (eastern parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts)

Uganda

Ethiopia (Somali Regional State)

Trinidad and Tobago

Bangladesh (Southeast Bangladesh, including the Chittagong Hill Tracts)

Russia (the north Caucasus, including Chechnya and Mount Elbrus)

Yemen

Algeria (areas near the eastern and southern borders and areas in the Sahara Desert)

Malaysia (eastern area of Sabah State)

Angola (urban areas)

Check out an interactive map here.

The state department says the new category was added as part of an effort to give Americans comprehensive information about travel safety. It came days after the release of a California woman who had been held for a week after being kidnapped by gunmen in a national park in Uganda.