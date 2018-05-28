Paddleboarders Go Missing in Long Island Sound

The Coast Guard, Groton Fire Department and Groton City Police officials continue to search for two missing paddle boarders off the coast of Avery Point in Groton who have been missing since Sunday.

Two people are missing after paddleboarding off the coast of Connecticut Sunday and the mother of one of the missing is hoping they are found soon.

Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sophia McKenna, 20, were last seen off the coast of Avery Point in Groton on Snapchat at 2 a.m. Sunday, state police Trooper Kelly Grant said, and the search began after the two were overdue to return.

The Coast Guard, Groton Fire Department and Groton City Police are all taking part in the search. Police began searching at 5 p.m. and were joined by the Coast Guard around 6:30 p.m.

The commander of the Coast Guard believes Mugford and McKenna were on a two-person paddleboard because of the Snap Sofia’s mother, Michelle McKenna, received.

“That was the last I heard from what I’m assuming is my daughter. That’s why I’m hoping anyone out there can search for them because I’m praying they’re still alive,” Michelle McKenna, said.

“Miracles do happen, maybe somebody’s already found them. I don’t know. But we got to keep faith,” she said.

Mugford is reported to be wearing a blue tank top and salmon colored shorts.

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod in Massachusetts and a 45-foot Response Boat from Coast Guard Station New London launched and are part of the search. The Coast Guard will also be bringing in a fixed-wing plane to search.

State police and DEEP also have boats in the water assisting with the search.

The winds are calm and the visibility is fair for the search, but the likelihood is that the missing

Anyone with information is requested to please contact the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center at 203-468-4401.