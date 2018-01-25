Doctors at at least one NYC hospital said they are seeing a dramatic influx of flu patients amid this season's outbreak of the virus. Michael George reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

Doctors at at least one New York City hospital said they are seeing a dramatic influx of flu patients amid this season's outbreak of the virus.

The staff of Mount Sinai Children's Hospital said they've been seeing between 30 and 50 more patients per day than normal this flu season. It comes amid a deadly outbreak that killed on New York boy already left 1,600 other New Yorkers in the hospital last week alone.

ER Dr. Peter Shearer and nurse Katherine Bermudez are just two of the countless health professionals working tirelessly to help the influx of patients in recent weeks.

“It seems like they’re coming in more this year, this season, than previous winter seasons,” said Bermudez.

Shearer added, "This year, with this strain what we find is in particular, the very young and the very old are the ones most susceptible and the most likely to get ill, particularly in the over 65 population."

The apparent rise in outbreaks this year has more than just doctors worried.

“I work in non-profits and yes—we’ve had several people out. We had one person out whose child had the flu and it was very scary,” said Laura Fernandez of the Upper East Side.