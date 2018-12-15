Two Women in Custody After Baby Found Unconscious at Manhattan Hotel Dies: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Two Women in Custody After Baby Found Unconscious at Manhattan Hotel Dies: Police

An employee at the Hotel Pennsylvania called police after seeing that the baby was unconscious, the NYPD said

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Women in Custody After Baby Found Unconscious at Manhattan Hotel Dies: Police

    What to Know

    • Two women who appeared to be intoxicated were taken into custody after a baby found unconscious at a Midtown hotel died, police said

    • An employee at the Hotel Pennsylvania called police to report that a baby was unconscious inside the hotel

    • The baby's 24-year-old stepsister and her 26-year-old partner were taken into custody at the hotel, the NYPD said

    Two women who appeared to be intoxicated were taken into custody after a baby found unconscious at a Midtown hotel died, police said.

    An employee at the Hotel Pennsylvania, on Seventh Avenue near West 33rd Street, called police around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday to report that a baby was unconscious inside the hotel.

    When officers arrived, they found 4-month-old Dominic Greene, of Delaware, unconscious and unresponsive, according to police.

    Dominic, who didn’t have any obvious signs of trauma, was taken to NYU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Dominic's 24-year-old stepsister and her 26-year-old partner were taken into custody at the hotel, the NYPD said.

    Police said both women seemed intoxicated or under the influence of a substance.

    Neither of them had been staying at the hotel, the NYPD said.

    Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us