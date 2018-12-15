What to Know Two women who appeared to be intoxicated were taken into custody after a baby found unconscious at a Midtown hotel died, police said

Two women who appeared to be intoxicated were taken into custody after a baby found unconscious at a Midtown hotel died, police said.

An employee at the Hotel Pennsylvania, on Seventh Avenue near West 33rd Street, called police around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday to report that a baby was unconscious inside the hotel.

When officers arrived, they found 4-month-old Dominic Greene, of Delaware, unconscious and unresponsive, according to police.

Dominic, who didn’t have any obvious signs of trauma, was taken to NYU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Dominic's 24-year-old stepsister and her 26-year-old partner were taken into custody at the hotel, the NYPD said.

Police said both women seemed intoxicated or under the influence of a substance.

Neither of them had been staying at the hotel, the NYPD said.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.