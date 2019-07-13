Two Women Hit by Stray Bullets in Separate Shootings: NYPD

The suspect police are searching for in connection with the Queens shooting.

A 76-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman were hit by stray bullets during two separate shootings in New York City, police said.

The 76-year-old woman was stopped in traffic in her car near Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and Foch Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens around 10:30 p.m. on Friday when a gunman shot at a group of males of an unknown age, the NYPD said.

The bullet the gunman fired went through the woman’s passenger side window and hit her in the back of the neck, according to police. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

A few hours later, around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, a 67-year-old woman was hit in the leg by a stray bullet after a gunman fired his weapon during a dispute inside a Washington Houses building in East Harlem, police said.

The gunman shot the 29-year-old man he was arguing with in the chest, according to police.

Both the 67-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one had been arrested in connection with either incident as of Saturday morning.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect in the Queens shooting. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, white Nike sneakers and black jeans.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.