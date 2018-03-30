Two WWI-Era Grenades Found on a New Jersey Beach - NBC New York
Two WWI-Era Grenades Found on a New Jersey Beach

By Brian Thompson and Ashley Serianni

Published 9 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Two World War I-era grenades were found on a New Jersey beach Friday morning.

    The two grenades found on Mantoloking Beach in Ocean County the sixth and seventh explosive devices found on the shore in the past two months.

    Following the discovery of military artillery several years ago, the Army Corps of Engineers had started a 'renourishment' project in Ocean County, using large metal straining baskets to pull similar items from the beach.

    The waters off the Jersey shore have been notorious as disposal locations over the years for military artillery.

    No injuries were reported.

