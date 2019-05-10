It's been one year since a Bushwick woman and a neighbor were killed in their apartments. The killer or killers have not been found. Marc Santia reports.

Brooklyn North’s Most Wanted debuted on social media two weeks ago and already led to at least one arrest, the family is hoping more come

The family and police stress anyone with information can remain anonymous and a cash reward is being offered

Two unsolved murders in Brooklyn are getting renewed attention, thanks to smart phones and social media.

One year ago this weekend, neighbors Ana Del Valle, 62, and Basil Gray, 54 were found shot and killed just days apart in their apartments at the Bushwick Houses.

And for a year, Del Valle’s family has been hoping for an arrest — or anything that could help give them answers as to why the family matriarch was gunned down.

“It’s been a roller coaster. A terrible roller coaster full of different emotions,” said Del Valle’s daughter, Mireya. “Trying to figure out what happened. Why did they have to do this?”

Mireya found her mother bound and shot to death inside her apartment days before Mother’s Day in 2018. Gray was found fatally shot in her home two days later, and police believe the killer used the same gun.

There had been little in terms of information and no one has come forward with any knowledge of what happened, but on the anniversary of Del Valle’s death, there is reason for hope.

Debuting just weeks ago on Facebook and Twitter, Brooklyn North’s Most Wanted has been seen by thousands of viewers and generated tips leading to at least one arrest in another crime. The family is hoping this new way of reporting information will lead to a break in the case.

“I want justice for my mom. That’s all we are fighting for, justice,” said Mireya.

The family and police stress anyone with information can remain anonymous and a cash reward is being offered.