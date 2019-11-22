Two Unfounded Threats at Clarkstown Middle School Alarm Police, Parents - NBC New York
Two Unfounded Threats at Clarkstown Middle School Alarm Police, Parents

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A report of a gunman and a phone threat at a middle school in Rockland County alarmed parents and students Thursday

    • Felix Festa Middle School was put on lockdown after a school staff received a phone call Wednesday from an adult who said there was a gunman

    • Investigation into the threats is ongoing, according to police. In the meantime, police will increase presence of uniformed officers

    A report of a gunman and a phone threat at a middle school in Rockland County alarmed parents and students Thursday but police say the threats appeared to be unfounded.

    Clarkstown police say Felix Festa Middle School was put on lockdown after a school staff received a phone call Wednesday from an unknown adult who said there was a gunman inside the school. In another call to police, a person who claimed to be a student at the school phoned in a threat to the crisis hot line.

    It's unclear if the two threats are related but they both occurred within 24 hours.

    "There has been no credible evidence of any imminent threat to the school or the students," Clarkstown police said in a statement.

    Investigation into the threats is ongoing, according to police. In the meantime, police will increase presence of uniformed officers at the school as a precaution.

