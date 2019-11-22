What to Know A report of a gunman and a phone threat at a middle school in Rockland County alarmed parents and students Thursday

A report of a gunman and a phone threat at a middle school in Rockland County alarmed parents and students Thursday but police say the threats appeared to be unfounded.

Clarkstown police say Felix Festa Middle School was put on lockdown after a school staff received a phone call Wednesday from an unknown adult who said there was a gunman inside the school. In another call to police, a person who claimed to be a student at the school phoned in a threat to the crisis hot line.

It's unclear if the two threats are related but they both occurred within 24 hours.

"There has been no credible evidence of any imminent threat to the school or the students," Clarkstown police said in a statement.

Investigation into the threats is ongoing, according to police. In the meantime, police will increase presence of uniformed officers at the school as a precaution.