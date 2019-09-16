The stabbing occurred at a pizza shop in Oceanside that is popular with students after school, and some students got into a fight there, sending one person to the hospital. NBC New York's Gus Rosendale reports.

Two teen boys were badly hurt during an after-school brawl at a pizza shop on Long Island, police said.

Cops were called to Mario’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Oceanside around 3:45 p.m. Monday after reports of a large fight having broken out. When they arrived, officers found a 16-year-old boy stabbed in the chest and a 17-year-old who has suffered a broken arm and swelling to his head, according to Nassau County police.

Both of the injured teens were brought to the hospital, where the stabbed teen was in critical condition.

There is a high school located just a few blocks away from the strip mall where the pizzeria is located, but it is not known if the victims were students there. Cops believe the fight may have broken out between groups of students from two different schools.

An investigation is ongoing.