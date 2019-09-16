Two Teens Stabbed at Long Island Pizzeria in After-School Brawl: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Two Teens Stabbed at Long Island Pizzeria in After-School Brawl: Police

Police found a 16-year-old boy stabbed in the chest and a 17-year-old who has suffered a broken arm and swelling to his head

Published 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    After-School Stabbing at Long Island Strip Mall

    The stabbing occurred at a pizza shop in Oceanside that is popular with students after school, and some students got into a fight there, sending one person to the hospital. NBC New York's Gus Rosendale reports.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Two teen boys were badly hurt during an after-school brawl at a pizza shop on Long Island, police said

    • Police found a 16-year-old boy stabbed in the chest and a 17-year-old who has suffered a broken arm and swelling to his head

    • Nassau County police said they were looked for “at least” one individual in connection to the stabbing

    Two teen boys were badly hurt during an after-school brawl at a pizza shop on Long Island, police said.

    Cops were called to Mario’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Oceanside around 3:45 p.m. Monday after reports of a large fight having broken out. When they arrived, officers found a 16-year-old boy stabbed in the chest and a 17-year-old who has suffered a broken arm and swelling to his head, according to Nassau County police.

    Both of the injured teens were brought to the hospital, where the stabbed teen was in critical condition.

    There is a high school located just a few blocks away from the strip mall where the pizzeria is located, but it is not known if the victims were students there. Cops believe the fight may have broken out between groups of students from two different schools. 

    Top News: Workers Strike Against GM, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Workers Strike Against GM, and More
    Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

    Nassau County police said they were looked for “at least” one individual in connection to the stabbing.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us