Two Teens Get Lost in Water Off Rockaway Beach: Officials

A 14-year-old boy was pulled out of the water in good condition, but the 17-year-old was still missing in the waters

Published 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two teens swimming off Rockaway Beach in Queens got lost in the waters Tuesday night, according to emergency officials

    • When the FDNY arrived at the scene, a 14-year-old boy was pulled out of the water in good condition

    • A 17-year-old boy was still missing in the waters, with the water search called off until Wednesday morning

    Two teens swimming off Rockaway Beach in Queens got lost in the waters Tuesday night, according to emergency officials.

    Around 8:30 p.m., NYPD and FDNY personnel were called to search for two teen boys at Beach 59th Street and Beach Channel Drive, police said.

    When the FDNY arrived at the scene, a 14-year-old boy was pulled out of the water and was in good condition, according to the NYPD.

    Police and fire units were still searching for the other missing teen, a 17-year-old, before the water search was called off until Wednesday morning. A moderate air search will continue until midnight.

    An investigation is ongoing.

