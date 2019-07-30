Two Teens Get Lost in Water Off Rockaway Beach: Officials

What to Know Two teens swimming off Rockaway Beach in Queens got lost in the waters Tuesday night, according to emergency officials

Around 8:30 p.m., NYPD and FDNY personnel were called to search for two teen boys at Beach 59th Street and Beach Channel Drive, police said.

When the FDNY arrived at the scene, a 14-year-old boy was pulled out of the water and was in good condition, according to the NYPD.

Police and fire units were still searching for the other missing teen, a 17-year-old, before the water search was called off until Wednesday morning. A moderate air search will continue until midnight.

An investigation is ongoing.