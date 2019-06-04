Two Police Officers Shot in Ardsley Helping FBI Execute Drug Raid - NBC New York
Two Police Officers Shot in Ardsley Helping FBI Execute Drug Raid

The officers were helping the FBI execute a drugs-related warrant

Published 6 minutes ago

    Two police officers were shot late Monday night in Ardsley while assisting the FBI with a drug warrant at a local motel, though both are expected to survive their injuries.

    The incident at the Ardsley Acres Motel started just after 10:30 p.m. The two shot officers are not from Ardsley's own force; it was not immediately clear which department they represent.

    The suspect was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire, Ardsley Police Chief Anthony Piccolino told reporters.

    This is a developing story. 

