Two People Stabbed in Broad Daylight in Chelsea: Police

Police got a 911 call reporting a stabbing on West 25th Street, between 9th and 10th avenues, around 5 p.m. Friday

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident or provide the ages of the victims

Two people are expected to survive after they were stabbed in broad daylight in Chelsea, the NYPD said.

Police got a 911 call reporting at the Chelsea-Elliott Houses on West 25th Street, near Ninth Avenue, around 4:42 p.m. Friday.

Two people were stabbed but are expected to survive, according to police.

A fight may have broken out in the area prior to the stabbings.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident or provide the ages of the victims.

