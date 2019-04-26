Two People Stabbed in Broad Daylight in Chelsea: Police - NBC New York
Two People Stabbed in Broad Daylight in Chelsea: Police

The stabbing happened near the Chelsea-Elliott Houses, the NYPD said

By Ray Villeda

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two people are expected to survive after they were stabbed in broad daylight in Chelsea, the NYPD said

    • Police got a 911 call reporting a stabbing on West 25th Street, between 9th and 10th avenues, around 5 p.m. Friday

    • Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident or provide the ages of the victims

    Two people are expected to survive after they were stabbed in broad daylight in Chelsea, the NYPD said.

    Police got a 911 call reporting at the Chelsea-Elliott Houses on West 25th Street, near Ninth Avenue, around 4:42 p.m. Friday.

    Two people were stabbed but are expected to survive, according to police.

    A fight may have broken out in the area prior to the stabbings.

    Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident or provide the ages of the victims.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

