Two People Shot While Sitting Out Front of Bronx House: Police
Two People Shot While Sitting Out Front of Bronx House: Police

The pair of victims were out front of the multi-family house on Coster Street in Hunts Point when a trio of suspects approached them

By Ken Buffa

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • Two people were shot in the Bronx while they were sitting on the steps of a building Friday evening

    The pair of victims were out front of the multi-family house on Coster Street in Hunts Point when a trio of suspects approached them

    • Police were at the scene questioning witnesses and gathering evidence, even taking away dogs discovered inside the house

    Two people were shot in the Bronx while they were sitting on the steps of a building Friday evening, police said.

    The pair of victims were out front of the multi-family house on Coster Street in Hunts Point when a trio of suspects approached them, police said. The three opened fire shortly after.

    Cops said a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 25-year-old was shot in the hip, but both are expected to survive.

    The victims were rushed to the hospital, where they are in serious but stable condition.

    Police were at the scene questioning witnesses and gathering evidence, even taking away dogs discovered inside the house. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

