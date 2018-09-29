What to Know Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Long Island pub after an argument broke out, authorities said

The shooting happened outside The Caboose Pub on Railroad Avenue in Riverhead, police said

A 23-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman sustained gunshot wounds and were both seriously injured

Police responding to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of The Caboose Pub, on Railroad Avenue in Riverhead, around 1:42 a.m. on Saturday found a 32-year-old man in his car with multiple gunshot wounds, Riverhead police said.

A 34-year-old woman who was also shot at the scene was driven to Peconic Bay Medical Center with serious injuries before officers arrived at the pub, police said.

The man was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the nature of the victims' wounds.

The shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated in the parking lot, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.