Two People Killed by Gunfire in Queens, Just Blocks Away From Man Fatally Shot in Car - NBC New York
Two People Killed by Gunfire in Queens, Just Blocks Away From Man Fatally Shot in Car

The first victim was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Springfield Gardens, while two others were killed after getting shot in Laurelton later Monday night, police said

Published 6 minutes ago

    NBC New York

    What to Know

    • Two people were killed after getting hit with gunfire Monday night in Queens, just blocks away from where cops said a man was shot in a car

    • The latter two victims were shot around 9:30 p.m. on 255th Street in Springfield Gardens, and later died at the hospital

    • That shooting came about six hours after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his car just a few blocks away in Springfield Gardens

    Two people were killed after getting hit with gunfire Monday night in Queens — just blocks away from where police said a man was shot while inside a car.

    The two victims were shot around 9:30 p.m. on 255th Street in Springfield Gardens, according to law enforcement sources. Both victims were not breathing when EMS arrived, and were rushed to the hospital where they later died, police said.

    There were no suspects immediately after the shooting, police sources said, and an investigation was ongoing.

    That shooting came about six hours after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his car just a few blocks away. Outside of a deli in the Laurelton section of Queens, neighbors said they heard several gunshots and came out to see a car riddled with bullet holes.

    More than a dozen shots were fired, with the evidence left in the white Dodge Charger’s door. The 21-year-old man in the driver’s seat was found shot in his chest and buttocks, and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    Police have made no arrests in the Laurelton shooting, and are investigating.

