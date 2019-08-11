Two People Dead in Crash on Henry Hudson Parkway: Police

Two people are dead after a serious accident along the Henry Hudson Parkway. Ken Buffa reports.

Two people died after a car crashed into a tree along the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan, police said.

The car crashed into a tree along the parkway, near West 96th Street, just before 3:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Two people inside the car were pronounced dead, the NYPD said. Police didn’t immediately release their names or ages.

Officers were still diverting traffic near the site of the crash around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

An investigation is ongoing.