Two People Dead in Crash on Henry Hudson Parkway: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Two People Dead in Crash on Henry Hudson Parkway: Police

A car crashed into a tree along the parkway, near West 96th Street, just before 3:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police

By Ken Buffa

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    2 People Dead in West Side Car Accident

    Two people are dead after a serious accident along the Henry Hudson Parkway. Ken Buffa reports.

    What to Know

    • Two people died in a car crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan, police said

    • A car crashed into a tree along the parkway, near West 96th Street, just before 3:45 a.m., according to police

    • Two people inside the car were pronounced dead, the NYPD said. Police didn’t immediately release their names or ages

    Two people died after a car crashed into a tree along the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan, police said.

    The car crashed into a tree along the parkway, near West 96th Street, just before 3:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

    Two people inside the car were pronounced dead, the NYPD said. Police didn’t immediately release their names or ages.

    Officers were still diverting traffic near the site of the crash around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

    An investigation is ongoing.

