Two EMTs are in critical condition after suffering separate medical episodes on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The two EMTs were riding in separate ambulances along the highway in Queens when one, who was driving the vehicle to a facility in a non-emergency, got into a minor accident around 1 p.m. following a medical episode.

The second EMT responded to the incident and was at the scene near exit 40-42 in Woodside before suffering a medical condition as well.

One was taken to Elmhust Hospital and the other to Mt. Sinai Hospital in Astoria, and both are listed in critical condition, according to officials.

It is unclear how the medical conditions came about or what may have caused them.

This is a developing story.