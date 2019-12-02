Two NYPD Officers Arrested in Domestic Violence Incidents: Police - NBC New York
Two NYPD Officers Arrested in Domestic Violence Incidents: Police

Published 6 minutes ago

    Two New York City police officers were arrested Sunday in separate domestic violence incidents in which one of them hit his 10-year-old daughter.

    The NYPD says officer Jose Joseph, 38, was charged with strangulation following a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon but didn't provide other details.

    Later that evening, police arrested 33-year-old detective Joel Crooms and charged him with assault, acting in manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

    Crooms allegedly hit his daughther several times with a belt.

    Details of injuries to the victims weren't immediately clear and no other information was immediately availalble.

