Two New York City police officers were arrested Sunday in separate domestic violence incidents in which one of them hit his 10-year-old daughter.

The NYPD says officer Jose Joseph, 38, was charged with strangulation following a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon but didn't provide other details.

Later that evening, police arrested 33-year-old detective Joel Crooms and charged him with assault, acting in manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

Crooms allegedly hit his daughther several times with a belt.

Details of injuries to the victims weren't immediately clear and no other information was immediately availalble.