Taquan Eversley, 21, of Brooklyn, was shot to death in broad daylight behind a home in East New York. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

What to Know A group of alleged gang members were caught on video hunting a 21-year-old man down “like an animal” before shooting him to death

Tyquan Eversley, 21, of Brooklyn, was shot to death in broad daylight behind a home on Elton Street in East New York on March 19

Police have now made three arrest in connection with Eversley's death, but are still searching for the other suspects

Police have arrested two more alleged gang members in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man who was hunted down "like an animal" before he was shot to death.

Alfred Crooks, 22, and Frank Cook, 33, of Brooklyn, were arrested and charged in connection with the death of Tyquan Eversley, who was shot to death in broad daylight behind a home on Elton Street in East New York on March 19, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Crooks has been charged with murder, and Cook has been charged with manslaughter and gang assault, police said.

Police previously arrested 25-year-old Michael Reid, of Brooklyn, in connection with the shooting and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say a group of gang members chased Eversley down the streets and through at least one backyard before shooting him five times, killing him.

Eversley was walking down New Lots Avenue by himself when he saw the group, according to police.

A series of surveillance videos show the suspects waving their guns as they run down a sidewalk, past a home, through an alleyway and into a backyard while chasing him.

Eversley tries to hop a fence behind a home, but gets slowed down by barbed wire, video shows. That’s when his attackers catch up to him and shoot him, according to police.

“Ultimately, he’s cornered like an animal, in the back of a private residence, where he’s shot multiple times,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a press conference last week. “This was difficult to watch for a lot of different reasons.”

Police are still searching for at least two other suspects in connection with Eversley's death, including Donaven McDay, 29, and Shacore Huff, 24.

Attorney information for Crooks, Cook and Reid wasn't immediately available Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.