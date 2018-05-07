On Monday, prosecutors, the Innocence Project and the Office of the Appellate Defender will ask the State Supreme Court to vacate the convictions of two men who were falsely accused of rape in the early 90s.

The Manhattan district attorney's office will ask for the exoneration of two men wrongfully imprisoned for decades for a rape they did not commit, Cy Vance tweeted.

A news briefing is planned for early Monday afternoon to officially announce the request to the State Supreme Court to vacate the convictions of Gregory Counts and VanDyke Perry, who had been accused of raping a woman in January 1991 after kidnapping her at knifepoint.

Counts was 19 years old at the time; Perry was 21.

In April, the woman who accused Counts, Perry and a third man of rape recanted her story, the New York Times first reported. DNA evidence in the case, meanwhile, was retested in 2015 and matched the profile of a man who died in 2011, according to the Times.

“This case is a tragedy for everyone involved,” Vance told the paper. “It is every district attorney’s nightmare that any innocent man or woman would go to jail.”

Counts and Perry were convicted in 1992, despite a lack of physical evidence and inconsistent testimony, the Times reported. During the trial, the woman accusing Perry and Counts testified that her boyfriend had worked with the two of them and a third man to sell drugs. When her boyfriend didn’t pay back a debt, the men attacked him, she said.

The woman also testified that the three men had burglarized her home. Her boyfriend later shot Perry after Perry confronted him, she said.

Defense attorneys claimed the woman “had a motive to retaliate against the men, and that the boyfriend had good reason to help her out because it meant charges for shooting Mr. Perry could be dropped,” according to the Times.

Perry spent 11 years in prison before he was released in 2001, the Times reported. While Counts was still in solitary confinement, meanwhile, he reached out to the Innocence Project, the Times reported.

The Innocence Project, along with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Program and the Office of the Appellate Defender’s Reinvestigation Project, started reinvestigating the case in 2017, according to the Times.

Counts was released last August after 26 years in prison, the Times reported.

