Two Men Wanted in Massive String of Queens Car Heists: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying two men behind a massive string of car heists in Queens this summer.

The pair broke into at least 28 cars 2018 across Springfield Gardens and Jamaica from June through August, police say.

The two burglars have removed a combined $26,000 worth of electronics, jewelry, cash and credit cards from the cars, according to police.

Both suspects were caught on surveillance footage after one of them used a stolen credit card at a Valley Stream CVS on July 22. They were seen leaving the location in a dark colored mini-van.

The first suspect is described as a man, 20 to 25 years of age, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with brown eyes, a light chin strap beard and a heavy build. The second suspect is also a man of around the same age and height with black hair, brown eyes, and a slim build.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.