Two Men Stabbed Inside Lower Manhattan Subway Station: Police - NBC New York
Two Men Stabbed Inside Lower Manhattan Subway Station: Police

Police were looking for three suspects involved in what they said was a dispute

Published 6 minutes ago

    Two men were stabbed while inside a subway station in lower Manhattan, police said.

    The victims were at the Second Avenue F train station along East Houston Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the NYPD. Both men were stabbed in the back and side as they waited at the station, police said.

    After the attack, the two victims were brought to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

    Police were looking for three suspects involved in what they said was a dispute.

    No arrests have been made, and a police investigation is ongoing.

