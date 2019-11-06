Two men are believed to be dead following a house fire in Jamesburg, New Jersey. Tracie Strahan reports.

Two Men Presumed Dead After House Fire in New Jersey

The flames broke out at the two-story, wood-framed home on 7 Sheridan Street around 3 a.m., according to fire officials. Authorities quickly put out the fire but the damage to the home appeared extensive.

Firefighters could not immediately confirmed any injuries but one neighbor tells NBC New York that the two men who live inside the home are no where to be found.

Adam Avedrabo says his dog started barking so he looked out his window and saw the home next door on fire.

"It's just completely leveled. You can just feel the flames, through the window, on your face," Avedrabo said. He said his neighbors have lived in the home for his entire life.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the fire.

Middlesex County prosecutors as well as police and fire investigators are still at the scene as they continue the investigation.