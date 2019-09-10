Two Men Slashed in Knife Attack Inside Tribeca Subway Station: Police - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
logo_nyc_2x

Two Men Slashed in Knife Attack Inside Tribeca Subway Station: Police

A man was lighting a glass pipe while on a southbound A train when he got into an argument with one of the victim, and a fight ensued

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 5:03 PM | Updated at 1:15 AM EDT on Sep 11, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Men Slashed in Knife Attack Inside Tribeca Subway Station: Police
    NBC New York

    What to Know

    • Two men were slashed following a dispute on a train at a Tribeca subway station, police said.

    • The attack happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Canal Street A/C/E station near Sixth Avenue and Walker Street

    • A man was lighting a glass pipe while on a southbound A train in the station when he got into an argument with one of the victims

    Two men were slashed following a dispute on a train at a Tribeca subway station, police said.

    The attack happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Canal Street A/C/E station near Sixth Avenue and Walker Street, according to officials. A man was lighting a glass pipe while on a southbound A train in the station when he got into an argument with one of the victims.

    The dispute soon turned violent, and the 49-year-old victim was slashed in forehead, police said. Another man came to intervene and was cut on the ankle.

    Two men came out running out from the station looking for help. They were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The suspect was later identified as Elston Howel, and was in police custody. He was charged with two counts each of assault, possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. It is not believed that the victims knew their attacker, who has a lengthy rap sheet including nine arrests.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us