What to Know Two men were slashed following a dispute on a train at a Tribeca subway station, police said.

The attack happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Canal Street A/C/E station near Sixth Avenue and Walker Street

A man was lighting a glass pipe while on a southbound A train in the station when he got into an argument with one of the victims

The attack happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Canal Street A/C/E station near Sixth Avenue and Walker Street, according to officials. A man was lighting a glass pipe while on a southbound A train in the station when he got into an argument with one of the victims.

The dispute soon turned violent, and the 49-year-old victim was slashed in forehead, police said. Another man came to intervene and was cut on the ankle.

Two men came out running out from the station looking for help. They were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect was later identified as Elston Howel, and was in police custody. He was charged with two counts each of assault, possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. It is not believed that the victims knew their attacker, who has a lengthy rap sheet including nine arrests.

An investigation is ongoing.