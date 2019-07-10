Two Men Critically Injured in Brooklyn Shooting: Police

Two men were shot, one in the head and another in the jaw, in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene at 615 E 104th St. just before 3 a.m. and discovered a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old man in critical condition. They were transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

The shooting is under investigation, police said. No arrests were made and it wasn't immediately clear whether the two men knew each other or the shooter.

The address where the shooting occurred is listed online as StarBright Family Residence, a residential homeless shelter.