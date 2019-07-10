Two Men Critically Injured in Brooklyn Shooting: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Two Men Critically Injured in Brooklyn Shooting: Police

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Men Critically Injured in Brooklyn Shooting: Police

    Two men were shot, one in the head and another in the jaw, in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

    Police responded to the scene at 615 E 104th St. just before 3 a.m. and discovered a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old man in critical condition. They were transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

    The shooting is under investigation, police said. No arrests were made and it wasn't immediately clear whether the two men knew each other or the shooter.

    The address where the shooting occurred is listed online as StarBright Family Residence, a residential homeless shelter.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Houlihan Lawrence Realty

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us