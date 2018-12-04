Kittens Die After Being Tossed From Moving Vehicle: SPCA - NBC New York
Kittens Die After Being Tossed From Moving Vehicle: SPCA

The vehicle was speeding past a stop sign when the incident happened, a witness said

Published 2 hours ago

    Suffolk County SPCA

    What to Know

    • A pair of kittens died after someone threw them through the window of a moving vehicle, the Suffolk County SPCA said

    • A witness saw someone toss the two felines through the window of a white sedan on Log Road, near Buckley Road, in Patchogue

    • The vehicle was speeding past a stop sign when the incident happened, according to the witness. Both kittens succumbed to their injuries

    A pair of kittens died after someone threw them through the window of a moving vehicle, the Suffolk County SPCA said.

    A witness saw someone toss the two felines through the window of a white sedan on Log Road, near Buckley Road, in Patchogue around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, the organization said.

    The vehicle was speeding past a stop sign when the incident happened, according to the witness. Both kittens succumbed to their injuries.

    The SPCA is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who threw the kittens out the window.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

