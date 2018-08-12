Two Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Long Island, Police Say

What to Know Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island

The crash took place on Crooked Hill Road, south of the Long Island Expressway, in Brentwood, around 1:40 p.m.

Crooked Hill Road was closed in both directions between the Long Island Expressway and the Sagtikos State Parkway

The crash took place on Crooked Hill Road, south of the Long Island Expressway, in Brentwood, around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Suffolk County Police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide any additional details about the crash.

