Two Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Long Island, Police Say

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island

    • The crash took place on Crooked Hill Road, south of the Long Island Expressway, in Brentwood, around 1:40 p.m.

    • Crooked Hill Road was closed in both directions between the Long Island Expressway and the Sagtikos State Parkway

    Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island, authorities said.

    The crash took place on Crooked Hill Road, south of the Long Island Expressway, in Brentwood, around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Suffolk County Police said.

    Police didn’t immediately provide any additional details about the crash.

    After the crash, Crooked Hill Road was closed in both directions between the Long Island Expressway and the Sagtikos State Parkway.

