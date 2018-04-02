A pair of entrepreneurs gave a new meaning to "angels in the outfield" on Monday.

Gordon Stevenson, a.k.a Baron Von Fancy, and Darren Meenan, creator of The 7 Line, had been invited to Citi Field to hit balls before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, but it was clearly to snowy to play.

Instead they saw an opportunity they couldn't resist while hanging out in the dugout. Making snow angels in the outfield.

Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki also posted a picture of the snowman that he and some of his teammates built on the field Monday.

The next scheduled Mets game at home is on Tuesday against the Phillies.