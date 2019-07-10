Two Dead in Possible Drowning in Far Rockaway - NBC New York
Two Dead in Possible Drowning in Far Rockaway

Published Jul 10, 2019 at 2:45 AM | Updated at 2:52 AM EDT on Jul 10, 2019

    What to Know

    • Two people died Tuesday night in a possible drowning off the shore in Far Rockaway

    • Police say 28-year-old Keylon Ramsay and 25-year-old Umarie Chamble were found unresponsive in the waters

    • Witnesses say Chamble was saying that she was going to teach Ramsay how to swim before they both disappeared

    Two people have died in a possible drowning in Queens late Tuesday night.

    Police say 28-year-old Keylon Ramsay and 25-year-old Umarie Chamble of Inwood were found unresponsive in the water near the shoreline. Officers performed CPR on them before emergency personnel transported them St. John's Hospital where were pronounced dead.

    Witnesses told News 4 the two were drinking and Chamble said she was going to teach Ramsay how to swim before they disappeared into the waters.

    Officials couldn't immediately provide details on the cause of death but FDNY says they received two people suffering from cardiac arrest. The medical examiner will determine the official cause.

    No other information was immediately available.

    This is a developing story.

