Two Dead in Possible Drowning in Far Rockaway

What to Know Two people died Tuesday night in a possible drowning off the shore in Far Rockaway

Police say 28-year-old Keylon Ramsay and 25-year-old Umarie Chamble were found unresponsive in the waters

Witnesses say Chamble was saying that she was going to teach Ramsay how to swim before they both disappeared

Two people have died in a possible drowning in Queens late Tuesday night.

Police say 28-year-old Keylon Ramsay and 25-year-old Umarie Chamble of Inwood were found unresponsive in the water near the shoreline. Officers performed CPR on them before emergency personnel transported them St. John's Hospital where were pronounced dead.

Witnesses told News 4 the two were drinking and Chamble said she was going to teach Ramsay how to swim before they disappeared into the waters.

Officials couldn't immediately provide details on the cause of death but FDNY says they received two people suffering from cardiac arrest. The medical examiner will determine the official cause.

