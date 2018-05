Two people have died in what appears to be a double stabbing in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

It's not clear what led to the stabbing at Flatbush Avenue and Glenwood Road in Flatbush about 3:30 p.m. But an employee at a barber shop nearby told News 4 that two people were fighting inside the salon just beforehand.

Police have yet to release information on the case.

No arrests have been made in the case, and authorities are still at the scene.