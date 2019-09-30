2 Found Dead in Queens Park

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

What to Know Two bodies were found in Queens' Sabba Park early Monday, authorities say

Both were men in their 30s; they were pronounced dead at the scene

Authorities haven't said whether they suspect any criminality was involved; the identities of the men have not been released

Two men in their 30s were found dead in a Queens park early Monday, authorities say.

Police responding to a 911 call at Sabba Park on Queens Boulevard around 4:15 a.m. found the two men -- ages 35 and 38 -- unconscious. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not said whether any criminality is suspected, but they said there were no obvious signs of trauma to their bodies. The medical examiner's office will determine how each man died.

Their identities have not been released.