2 Found Dead in Queens Park

Published 56 minutes ago

    What to Know

    Two men in their 30s were found dead in a Queens park early Monday, authorities say. 

    Police responding to a 911 call at Sabba Park on Queens Boulevard around 4:15 a.m. found the two men -- ages 35 and 38 -- unconscious. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Authorities have not said whether any criminality is suspected, but they said there were no obvious signs of trauma to their bodies. The medical examiner's office will determine how each man died. 

    Their identities have not been released. 

