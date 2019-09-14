Two men died and one other person was injured in a shooting in Newark on Saturday, police said. Ken Buffa reports.

Two men died and one other person was injured in a shooting in Newark on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Mercer and Howard streets around 3:30 p.m., according to police.

One man was found shot dead in a courtyard, and another man was found dead in a car, police said. A third person was injured.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the shooting or release the names or ages of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.