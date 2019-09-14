Two Men Dead, One Other Person Injured in Newark Shooting: Police - NBC New York
Two Men Dead, One Other Person Injured in Newark Shooting: Police

One man was found shot dead in a courtyard, and another man was found dead in a car, police said

By Ken Buffa

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two men died and one other person was injured in a shooting in Newark on Saturday, police said

    • The shooting happened in the vicinity of Mercer and Howard streets around 3:30 p.m., according to police

    • One man was found shot dead in a courtyard, and another man was found dead in a car, police said. A third person was injured

    Two men died and one other person was injured in a shooting in Newark on Saturday, police said.

    The shooting happened in the vicinity of Mercer and Howard streets around 3:30 p.m., according to police. 

    One man was found shot dead in a courtyard, and another man was found dead in a car, police said. A third person was injured.

    Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the shooting or release the names or ages of the victims.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

