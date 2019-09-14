What to Know
Two men died and one other person was injured in a shooting in Newark on Saturday, police said.
The shooting happened in the vicinity of Mercer and Howard streets around 3:30 p.m., according to police.
One man was found shot dead in a courtyard, and another man was found dead in a car, police said. A third person was injured.
Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the shooting or release the names or ages of the victims.
